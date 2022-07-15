Council appeals to public to water street trees in heatwave

Croydon Council has issued an urgent appeal to residents, asking them to provide some “TLC” to their local greenery and get out and water roadside trees to help them through the heatwave.

The council claims to have planted “around 2,000 trees” in an unspecified period of “recent years”.

But in a press release issued last night, they say, “Newly-planted trees need to be watered regularly for their first three years to become established and thrive.”

The council reckons that a new tree requires “at least 50 litres of water per week in May, June, July and August”.

The council says, “During the hot months, the council is already stepping up watering around the borough but can always use a helping hand. The council is asking local residents who might have young trees outside their homes, on their street, or on their route to and from work, to help water these trees.

“Caring for young trees contributes more widely to a healthier and more vibrant borough, one which we can all be proud of.”

Residents can water the base of trees, or use the hole in the green bag surrounding the tree’s trunk, or black irrigation pipes. “Trees can be watered just like a household plant and residents are also reassured that it is hard to overwater during the heatwave,” the council said.

Jason Perry, the borough’s part-time Mayor, even took time out of his no-doubt busy schedule to add his voice to the council’s appeal. “Council teams are hard at work caring for our young saplings this summer, but we need your help to keep them watered and thriving,” Mayor Perry said.

“Taking even just a few minutes out of your daily routine to water a tree in your neighbourhood will make a huge difference in the current heat.”

