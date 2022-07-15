ENO’s revolutionary £5 tickets for La Bohème at Fairfield

The English National Opera chose Bastille Day to announce some revolutionary ticket pricing for a special, one-off performance of La Bohème at the Fairfield Halls next month.

Tickets are just £5 (plus a £1 booking fee) for the ENO’s performance of Puccini’s classic opera in Croydon on Sunday, August 21 – and only a few seats remain available after the initial release yesterday afternoon.

La Bohème is one of the best-loved operas in the world. It tells the story of Parisian poet Rodolfo’s doomed love for seamstress Mimì. The Fairfield performance will be sung in English, as part of the ENO’s mission to make opera accessible to the widest possible audience.

The announcement represents a welcome move – on quality and value – for the Fairfield Halls, which has been justifiably criticised since its re-opening after a lockdown “hibernation” for the paucity of its artistic offering, with concerns raised about the venue’s part when Croydon is supposed to be London’s Borough of Culture in 2023.

The council-owned Fairfield Halls were subject recently to a controversial, incomplete and unfinished refurbishment which is under investigation into possible unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, this week, the venue’s new manager, Jonathan Higgins, has taken to tweeting excitedly about the BBC Symphony Orchestra using the Fairfield Halls as a rehearsal venue ahead of tonight’s First Night of the Proms.

“Which is all very nice,” said one Town Hall source, “but I don’t think the Council Tax-payers of Croydon will be overly thrilled at the idea that they paid £70million to create the world’s most expensive rehearsal studio.”

The ENO’s La Bohème, however, is seen by many as a shift in the right direction, and a marked improvement of the sparse programming that Higgins and his bosses at Bournemouth-based BHLive, the venue’s management company, have otherwise got lined up.

According to the Fairfield’s own website, there are just five performances for the rest of this month, while the ENO concert is one of only seven performance dates in the whole of August on the Fairfield calendar.

Tickets for the ENO’s La Bohème are on general sale via: www.eno.org/whats-on/la-boheme-fairfield-halls-2022/

Read more: £67m arts centre – with no art gallery and few performances

Read more: Bafta-winner Scanlan joins calls for new bosses at arts centre

Read more: Conflicts of interest, incomplete contracts, unlawful payments

Read more: Fairfield Halls project never went to competitive tender

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

