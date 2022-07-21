London Pride rugby 7s, Mitcham & Carshalton RFC, July 23

Being staged at Dewsbury Cottage, Carshalton, from 10am to 2pm, with the after-party to follow.
It’s a great day out and with some fantastic rugby being played, it’s also a celebration of inclusivity, with at least a dozen clubs confirmed to attend from across the country, mostly from IGR teams.
Craig Maxwell Keys will be attending as guest of honour and likely refereeing a match or two.
For more information, visit the Mitcham & Carshalton RFC website by clicking here.
