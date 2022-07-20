Women passing on the Baton: awards nominations close Aug 1

Time is running out to make online nominations for the fifth annual Baton Awards, which celebrate the excellence of women of colour in business and champion equality for all.

This year’s awards ceremony, to be staged in November, will be held at the prestigious British Medical Association building in Tavistock Square, London. It will be presented as a hybrid event, with an in-person ceremony and dinner, while also being streamed online.

The organisers predict that the 2022 awards will surpass all previous ones, illustrating the significant interest within the community to showcase and celebrate the achievements of women of colour worldwide.

Previous winners have included a young inspirational speaker who recovered from a coma, a children’s coordinator for the musical The Lion King, a British Bangladeshi former boxer and a BBC London News correspondent.

This year the organisers are accepting nominations from all over the world in 13 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Third Sector of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and STEM Trailblazer.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, August 1. Click here to find out how you can nominate someone.

Connecting and celebrating women from diverse racial backgrounds, past, present and future, is the goal of Baton Awards founder Dr Diahanne Rhiney.

“I’m particularly excited about this year’s event because, despite the challenges of covid last year, which has affected the mental wellbeing of many, it has also exposed some impressive women who have achieved amazing things,” Dr Rhiney said.

“This event will allow these under-represented women to have the recognition they deserve and also a platform for them to share their incredible work.”

An exceptional line-up of women pioneers and trailblazers will gather for The Baton Awards 2022, with an equally formidable cast of hosts, judges, and lively entertainment at this year’s awards ceremony.

Every year The Baton Awards raises funds for children’s domestic abuse charity Strength Within Me foundation (SWIM), a pioneering intervention to address domestic abuse among young girls and women.

For more information about the Baton Awards, click here.

