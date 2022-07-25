Charity’s refuge campaign offers peace of mind to pet owners

A long-established animal charity based in London has launched a campaign this month targeted at pet owners who desperately need help in a crisis.

Mayhew’s “There When Owners Need Care” campaign aims to improve public awareness for the urgent need for temporary care and shelter for the pets of people facing a crisis, whether that be an ongoing issue or an unexpected emergency.

“Mayhew understands the powerful connection between animals and people, and our focus is about keeping pets and owners together,” a spokeswoman for the charity told Inside Croydon.

“The campaign illustrates the intimate and reciprocal bond between pets and their owners and demonstrates exactly why it is so important that Mayhew is there to prevent any unnecessary separation and avoid this bond being broken.”

Established in 1886, Mayhew has helped thousands of animals in need gain a better quality of life by delivering a broad range of community-based veterinary, social and education services.

Mayhew’s team of animal welfare officers work with vulnerable pet owners across society, including the elderly, disabled, homeless and those facing a personal crisis, whether housing or health-related. They offer a range of services including temporary foster care, a free pick up and return neutering service, free or low-cost preventative veterinary care and extensive animal behaviour and welfare advice.

In a case study from Mayhew of the kind of emergency fostering that the charity can arrange, they cite the case of 72-year-old Robert Ely, who was given short notice of a hip replacement operation.

Robert was more concerned, however, with who would care for his seven-year-old Westie, Tiger, while he was in hospital and recovering from the op. Robert’s greatest fear was that he might have to give up Tiger for good.

A local pet shop suggested he contact Mayhew. “My first call with Mayhew was like a ton of bricks being lifted off my shoulders,” Robert said.

“I would have felt very alone, and even a little scared, if I wasn’t aware of Pet Refuge and the help it provides for pet owners in crisis.”

Mayhew’s Howard Bridges says, “Robert and Tiger’s story really shines a light on the worrying lack of pet boarding programmes or support for pet owners in crisis and when they most need help.

“If people don’t know about services like Pet Refuge, there is no knowing what steps they might take that could potentially put their own health, and that of their pet, at risk.

“It is especially important, particularly in this challenging economic climate, that older pet owners with limited financial resources know there is help available for them.

“Services like our Pet Refuge programme really can be life changing, as pet owners like Robert, can attest. We hope our new campaign will help to shine a light on the service and ensure desperate owners know they have somewhere to turn.”

For adoption, clinic and general enquiries at Mayhew, call: 020 8962 8000. To donate, call: 020 8206 5870.

