Disruption expected for a month over Coulsdon roadworks

Expect disruption and delays for the next month in and around Coulsdon town centre, where resurfacing works got underway yesterday.

Council contractors Conway plan on being on site until August 22, “hopefully and finally making right the well-intentioned but poorly executed attempt to spruce up the high street after the bypass was opened”, according to the local residents’ association.

Temporary traffic lights are in place to control vehicles using the Brighton Road, Chipstead Valley Road is blocked completely outside The Pembroke pub, with access only available from the junction by the Post Office.

Buses are diverted as follows:

Southbound: All southbound buses should serve the Coulsdon Town station and the Coulsdon Library stops. This will include routes 166 and 434 which will be diverted via Brighton Road and Lion Green Road.

Northbound: All stops will be closed. Routes 60, 405 and N68 will be diverted via the bypass after Coulsdon South Station and will serve the 404 stop at the end of the bypass.

Route 166 and 434 will be diverted, after the Portnalls Road stop, along Lion Green Road, then along the bypass. They will serve the Lion Green stop and the 404 stop at the northern end of the bypass.

Route 463 will be diverted via the bypass after Coulsdon South Station and will serve the 404 stop on the bypass then turn into the town centre and serve the stop in the Avenue.

The 404 will remain on its usual route.

As construction continues, these arrangements may vary.

