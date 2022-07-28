ACAS talks see Bexley bin workers’ strike action suspended

Bexley’s bin workers, who went on strike for better pay and conditions two weeks ago, have suspended their industrial action.

The workers are employed by Countrystyle Recycling, which is responsible for the refuse collection contract in Bexley.

The strikes will be suspended until Friday August 19. The strike action began on July 12.

The agreement to suspend the strike action was brokered by the conciliation service ACAS following talks with the workers’ trade union, Unite, and Countrystyle.

ACAS will continue to oversee further negotiations between the sides during the strike suspension.

Unite’s Clare Keogh said: “Following extensive negotiations held at Acas, sufficient progress was made to allow Unite to suspend strike action.

“It is hoped that during further in-depth negotiations the remaining outstanding issues can be resolved and a satisfactory resolution to the dispute reached.”

