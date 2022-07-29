Carnival returns to London Road with free festival of music

In its 11th year, Carnival returns on London Road this Sunday, celebrating local communities and culture in what someone at the council has described as “Croydon’s summer of fun”.

London Road will host the party from noon to 5pm on Sunday, with live performances, samba dancers, steel bands, street food, market stalls, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.

Ivy Chanel will headline at the free event, which is organised by London Road Business and sponsored by local organisations, including the council.

London Road will be closed from the Lidl car park opposite the Invictus Academy all the way to Panton Close from 7am to 8pm on Sunday.

Barry Gooden, the chair of Croydon Carnival, said: “For us residents in Broad Green, Croydon Carnival is a date we look forward to every year, and a chance to showcase the wealth of talent and diversity in our local area.

“Everyone is welcome to come and join us for a drink and a dance and to learn more about some of the cultures and communities that make up Croydon.”

