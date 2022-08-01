Council asks tenants: what do you want from repairs service?

Council tenants and leaseholders, together with members of the housing improvement board, have cautiously welcomed the latest Town Hall engagement exercise, intended to improve the pace and standards of the repairs service provided for the borough’s properties.

The housing improvement board was established last year as part of the response to the scandal surrounding the appalling conditions of some council homes in blocks on Regina Road, South Norwood, as exposed in a series of television news reports.

It was with this in mind that some tenants were sceptical when Fisher’s Folly issued a statement last week in which they claimed, “The council continues to work closely with its current provider, Axis, to make sure residents receive a high standard of responsive repairs… Both parties are committed to continuing to raise standards and put residents at the heart of the housing repairs service.”

The housing improvement board issued a report earlier this year which was strongly critical of the council, and Axis, for failing to do enough to put right the living conditions of tenants.

The improvement board’s report said, “We have heard from many tenants that they struggle to make the council and Axis take issues seriously, they do not feel respected or taken seriously, and we have heard about some examples of shocking rudeness and inhumanity.”

As the council draws up the terms of its new service contracts for whoever replaces Axis next year, and with Susmita Sen now installed as the council’s new housing director, they are staging a series of roadshows and focus groups with residents which have so far left a positive impression.

This includes the housing board having recently held a meeting with Mayor Jason Perry and his cabinet member for housing, Lynne Hale.

“All credit to them for turning up for two hours, and sitting down with tenants and other board members for a serious discussion,” a source told Inside Croydon.

“I cannot imagine this happening with previous regime.”

The council is extending that consultation process with an online survey for tenants and leaseholders, which is open for responses until August 10.

The input will help produce a draft set of customer service standards, which potential repairs service providers must demonstrate they will meet if successfully appointed.

The council said, “The proposed standards cover expected service levels for reporting repairs, flexible appointments, thorough follow-up, a transparent complaints procedure and better support for vulnerable residents.

“They also set out how the new contract will support wider council priorities – working in an environmentally friendly way, supporting community initiatives, and providing employment and training opportunities to Croydon residents.”

Residents can also call 07881 677489 if they require a paper copy of the standards and survey or prefer to give feedback over the phone.

The council says it is also “looking for a broad range of tenants and leaseholders to work with to find a new housing repairs provider. This would involve reviewing bids from providers and contract monitoring”.

Tenants and leaseholders are asked to register their interest by getting in touch via residentinvolvement@croydon.gov.uk or calling 07881 677489.

“Building on our recently adopted and evolving Residents’ Charter, setting out clear expectations for our duties to tenants and the respectful and empathetic service they deserve, we are developing explicit customer service standards for any new repairs provider,” Mayor Perry said.

“These will make sure we have an efficient and accountable repairs service which works for residents and gives back to local communities.

“We still have a way to go in making improvements and providing a housing service that Croydon can be proud of, but I am confident that the work we are doing with residents is steering us in the right direction. I would encourage any interested tenants and leaseholders to keep getting involved as we work to get the most out of our current contract and restore confidence in the council’s role as a landlord.”

As one source close to the discussions with tenants and the housing improvement board told Inside Croydon, “So far so good.

“I guess the caution at this stage is whether involving tenants, which is good in principle, will actually lead to the council listening to them when they challenge officer orthodoxy.”

