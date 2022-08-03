Third Croydon man arrested in connection with missing nurse

The Met Police announced this morning that they had made a third arrest in connection with the disappearance of Owami Davies, a student nurse who was last seen in West Croydon a month ago.

The police said that a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in South Croydon yesterday, August 2, and he remains in custody.

“This remains a missing person investigation and our priority is finding Owami,” the police said.

On Monday, the police made two other arrests in Croydon, one a man aged 27, the other 23 years old, in connection with the investigation. They also remain in custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are searching a property in Derby Road as part of their enquiries into Owami’s disappearance.

Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, on July 4 and was last seen on Derby Road, West Croydon, just at 00.03am on Thursday July 7.

The police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Owami Davies on the night on Wednesday, July 6, or the early hours of the next day.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 22MIS025307.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

