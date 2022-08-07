Police renew appeals one month after nurse’s disappearance

One month on from the last sighting of Owami Davies, detectives have renewed their appeal for information and announced a fifth arrest in connection with the student nurse’s disappearance in West Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police have today stated that three of the arrests have been made on suspicion of kidnap, with the others on suspicion of murder.

The most recent was a 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of kidnap yesterday. Four of those arrested have since been released on bail.

Owami Davies was last seen in the early hours of Thursday, July 7 as she walked along Derby Road, West Croydon.

She had left her family home in Grays, Essex three days earlier on Monday, July 4.

The Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation, the Met says, “to establish what has happened to Owami”.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers.

“We are working tirelessly to follow every line of enquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls, as we continue to search for Owami.

“We are now a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her. I cannot imagine what that time has been like for her family. We continue to provide them with whatever support we can.

“I am grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, but I must again appeal for anyone who has information – however insignificant they believe it might be – to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 where detectives are waiting to speak to you. Information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They are separate from the police, they do not trace calls or monitor IP addresses. To contact them, either call 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org

