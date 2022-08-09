‘Unexpected’ death at Norwood Junction under investigation

Police are investigating the “unexpected” death of a man whose body was found on Station Road, near Norwood Junction Station, shortly after dawn on Sunday morning.

‘Unexpected death’: police are investigating after a body was found on Station Road, South Norwood

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called just after 5.30am on Sunday, August 7, “after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of a person who had been found unresponsive,” a Scotland Yard spokeswoman told Inside Croydon.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been some speculation among locals that the dead man may have run a business in the area, though police refused to confirm or deny this.

“His death is being treated as unexpected and is under investigation,” the spokeswoman said.

“A special post-mortem will take place in due course.”

The police are appealling for witnesses. “Anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and who witnessed anything unusual or otherwise related to this incident should call 101, providing the reference 1586/07AUG.”

