Moat housing upgrades heaters at Park Hill retirement flats

A housing association with properties across the borough has moved to upgrade the heating in some elderly tenants’ homes, which will save residents money on their heating bills while reducing their carbon footprint, too.

The high-efficiency, eco-friendly electric heaters were installed into homes at Moat’s Regis Court, a retirement housing complex in Park Hill, built in 1989. The work was carried out by property services business Liberty, as part of the housing association’s retrofit programme.

After seeing the impact of rising fuel bills on their tenants, Moat hired Liberty to decommission inefficient storage heaters in a the 33-flat block and install new lower-carbon heating technology.

Moat owns and manages 21,000 homes across the south-east.

For its Croydon block, they installed Dimplex Quantum HHR storage heaters, which have been shown to be 25per cent more efficient than traditional storage heaters. In addition, 100amp isolators were installed in communal areas to keep staff and residents safe from any potential faults.

For any vulnerable tenants living in the residential block, adaptations were made to accommodate their needs and limit disruption. According to Moat, “Liberty’s on-site project team implemented a tailored work plan that provided the resident with the considerations and support they needed.”

Ben James, sustainability manager at Moat, said: “The installation of the high efficiency electric heating systems at Regis Court will not only reduce our customers’ carbon footprints but will also give them the opportunity to reduce their fuel bills now and in the future.”

Richard Madigan, the head of projects for Liverpool-based Liberty, said: “Schemes like this have the potential to make a really positive impact, as they tackle fuel poverty head on. At the same time, the increased efficiency of the new systems mean that they are actively contributing to decarbonisation.

“Everything we do is for the benefits of our clients and their tenants, so we are proud to be partnering with Moat to help future-proof their homes while helping tenants with their heating bills now.”

