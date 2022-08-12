Police make two more arrests over Norwood Junction death

Posted on August 12, 2022 by insidecroydon

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man discovered near Norwood Junction Station on Sunday morning.

Darren Parchment, of Melrose Avenue, Norbury, has today been charged with murder. He is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

Another man, aged 23, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. The police say that he “remains in custody at a south London police station”.

The police’s first arrest in the case was Agash Jeyanandam. He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and charged the following day. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

The police say that formal identification of the victim, a man thought to be in his 40s, has yet to be conducted.

The police ask that anyone with information related to this case should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1586/07AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime, Policing, South Norwood and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply