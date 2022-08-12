BID splashes out on town centre street art for a wacky week

Posted on August 12, 2022 by insidecroydon

‘Wacky’: one of the art-washing installations parked on buildings around the town centre for less than a week in ‘unexpected’ Croydon. Pic: Angie Leibovitz

A multi-coloured octopus on an office roof in South Croydon. Fairfield Halls being daubed by a giant paintbrush. A beanstalk growing up alongside the Town Hall…

These are just some of the inflatable 3D street art that has appeared overnight around the town centre as part of a Croydon BID-organised “Unexpected Croydon” exhibition, which is offering a £100 Boxpark giftcard prize for the best photos of the installations.

From today until August 18, what the business suits at Croydon Business Improvement District call “wacky installations” have been placed on eight buildings around the town centre.

“Working with pioneering design company Designs In Air, we bring you Unexpected Croydon – an inflatable 3D street art gallery, featuring a series of ‘unexpected’ sights on familiar buildings across Croydon,” the BID people say.

“Expect shock, awe and excitement of gigantic proportions.”

The eight locations are Fairfield Halls, Park Lane; AMP House, Dingwall Road; Ruskin Square Car Park, Dingwall Rd; South Bank Poly Campus, Wellesley Rd; Barclays Bank, High Street, North End; Croydon Town Hall, Katharine St; Grosvenor House, 125 High St; and one other, unspecified location on Croydon High Street.

To take part in the free-to-enter competition for a chance to win the £100 Boxpark gift card, share your pics of Unexpected Croydon on Instagram and tag @checkoutcroydon and #UnexpectedCroydon.

The organisers also state: T&Cs apply. The competition ends on August 19 2022. And “A winner will be chosen random.” [sic]

1 Response to BID splashes out on town centre street art for a wacky week

  1. Hazel swain says:
    August 12, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    who is paying for this ?

    Reply

