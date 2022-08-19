‘Some sightings’ reported in search for missing Owami Davies

The appeal for information about the whereabouts of Owami Davies, the student nurse who was last seen in West Croydon in early July, has seen some members of the public come forward with potential sightings.

The search now involves two police forces, with British Transport Police joining with the Met, who are using the specialist investigation units at Scotland Yard.

The Metropolitan Police has said the case remains a missing persons investigation.

Police have trawled through 50,000 hours of CCTV in order to find her. One video clip shows Davies, 24, walking past a shop on London Road, looking uncomfortable and possible distressed.

The last confirmed sighting of davies was in West Croydon on July 7, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex.

The police said, “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication, may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

British Transport Police issued an appeal on social media suggesting that Davies may be travelling on trains. “We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and Tube network to travel from Grays, Essex to the Croydon area. Often via West Ham and West Croydon stations.

“Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers. If you know where Owami is, ring the police.”

The Met’s Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney said, “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from specialist crime are investigating, this remains a missing person inquiry.”

He stressed Davies or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.

Five men arrested in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, the Croydon borough commander, said, “I can assure our community that all we can do to find Owami is being done. We are working closely with our colleagues in Specialist Crime, who are used to dealing with large, complex investigations and we are providing them all the assistance we can in this extensive inquiry.

“Everyone, I am sure, is hoping that Owami is safe and well and this nightmare for her friends and family will finally end.

“We understand the real anxiety that is currently felt in our community and we have additional officers patrolling to reassure you. Please do take the opportunity to speak to these officers about your concerns, they are there to help you and answer any questions you may have.

“I would like to express my thanks to everyone who has helped us, and is helping us, to find Owami. We truly appreciate the outstanding support we have received from both our community and our partners.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 where detectives are waiting to speak to you. Information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They are separate from the police, they do not trace calls or monitor IP addresses. To contact them, either call 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

