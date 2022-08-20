Richard Branson sends Croydon schoolgirl charity ‘herogram’

Sir Richard Branson has written to a South Croydon schoolgirl to congratulate her on her charity fund-raising efforts, after Regina Coeli’s Naomi Townsend beat her targets 100 times over.

Inside Croydon reported earlier this year how Naomi was taking part in her school’s parents and teachers’ association’s fundraiser, which set each pupil in the school a target of raising £22 by February 22, 2022 – or £22.22 by 22/2/22.

Naomi dismissed regular fund-raising efforts, like sponsored swims or walks, as “Boring!”, and embarked on a mission that she called “Project 22”.

Using her own pocket money to buy ingredients, the schoolgirl cooked pasta meals and cupcakes for 22 people sleeping rough in Croydon town centre.

Last month, Naomi presented a cheque for the total money she raised – £2,507.79 in the end – to Regina Coeli’s headteacher, Tessa Christoforou.

And in the meantime, the fund-raising efforts have caught the attention of one of Britain’s most successful businessmen.

Branson, the founder of the Virgin business empire, sent a hand-written card to the school, on which he wrote, “Dear Naomi, You are a very clever six-year-old with a very big heart.

“Thank you for being such a great example to us all.”

The card was signed “Richard (Branson)”, the name added in brackets just in case no one noticed the personalised stationery. Although as the business mogul noted himself, he’s written on his card upside down.

Naomi’s fund-raising efforts don’t end there, either.

She’s already raised more than £100 towards the purchase cost of 22 tablets for children at another Croydon school in a less-wealthy part of the borough.

Anyone wishing to support Naomi in her latest fund-raising efforts – including millionaire Sir Richard – can get in touch via hello@project22.org.uk.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

