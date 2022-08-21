Police spoke to Owami Davies on day she was reported missing

The Independent Office of Police Conduct is looking into the handling of the Owami Davies investigation, after it was revealed that officers from the Metropolitan Police spoke to the student nurse in Croydon on July 6 – the very day she had been reported missing by her family in Essex.

Met officers were responding to reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman at Clarendon Road, West Croydon, when they spoke to Davies.

Recordings from an officer’s body-worn cameras show the 24-year-old looking dishevelled.

But the police in south London at the time had no idea that Davies was a missing person because the database had not been updated by Essex Police.

It is now nearly six weeks since Owami Davies left her home in Grays, Essex. The last confirmed sightings of her were in Croydon on July 7.

But this morning the Sunday Mirror has reported on how the police had spoken with her in Croydon on July 6.

The police have made five arrests in connection with Davies’s disappearance, two on suspicion of murder and three on kidnapping. All have been released on bail.

The Metropolitan Police has said the case remains a missing persons investigation.

Police have trawled through 50,000 hours of CCTV in the investigation. One video clip shows Davies walking past a shop on London Road, looking uncomfortable and possible distressed.

British Transport Police have joined the search, suggesting that the woman may be using public transport between Croydon and Essex, and in a “dazed and confused” state. “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication, may use alcohol to relieve her depression,” they said.

Last night, the IOPC issued a statement: “We can confirm that we received a referral on August 5 from the Metropolitan Police Service in relation to contact officers had with Owami Davies in Croydon on July 6, after she had been reported missing to Essex Police.

“We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required.”

Met said, “On Wednesday, 6 July officers were called to Clarendon Road, Croydon. There were concerns for the welfare of a woman at the location.

“Officers attended and called [an ambulance], but the woman stated she did not want assistance and left. As a result of the subsequent missing person investigation, this woman has been confirmed as Owami Davies.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards were consulted and, as there has been contact with police, the IOPC were informed. The IOPC has requested the matter be referred to them.

“The officers are not subject to any current investigation by the DPS.

“The interaction recorded on the officers’ body-worn video has been viewed by members of the Independent Advisory Group and Owami’s family to ensure openness and transparency.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 where detectives are waiting to speak to you. Information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They are separate from the police, they do not trace calls or monitor IP addresses. To contact them, either call 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

