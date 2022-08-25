FoodCycle’s new Thornton Heath project needs volunteers

Essential service: volunteers are helping FoodCycle provide a vital meal each week

Volunteers are needed urgently to help charity FoodCycle tackle food poverty at their new project in Thornton Heath.

Thornton Heath will become FoodCycle’s 16th project in London when it opens its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 3 from 12.30pm, at St Alban’s church hall on Whitehorse Lane, for anyone who wants to come along.

FoodCycle aims to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community, but the charity is in urgent need of volunteers to help run the weekly free meal providing great food and conversation every Saturday.

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to all, and guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food. “No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat,” the charity says.

FoodCycle’s Alix Guerber said, “As the rise in the cost of living continues to hit people, our service is more vital than ever.

“We look forward to providing a warm space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.”

New hub: FoodCycle Thornton Heath opens on September 3

Anyone who would like to volunteer at Thornton Heath is welcome to take on a role, without a minimum time commitment. The tasks are open to anyone and include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running projects.

FoodCycle serves up free weekly community meals using food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Open to all: FoodCycle is providing a vital service across the community

Those interested in giving up a few hours a week can visit foodcycle.org.uk to find their nearest FoodCycle.

Without volunteers, FoodCycle cannot provide a vital service to the community who have come to rely on the chance to sit down to a free meal every week.

Recent research conducted among FoodCycle’s 15 existing projects around the capital found that…

  • 63% FoodCycle guests say they can’t afford to buy the food they need
  • 75% FoodCycle guests say they often skip meals

Opening on September 3, FoodCycle Thornton Heath will take place every Saturday from 12.30pm at St Alban’s church hall, 1 Whitehorse Lane, SE25 6RD.

