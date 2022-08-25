Unite achieves worker recognition at leading theme park

Having a giraffe: workers at Chessington have finally secured union recognition

Workers employed at Chessington World of Adventures have achieved union recognition with Unite.

Chessington, with its long-established zoo and theme park, is one of the country’s leading resort destinations, in pre-pandemic days attracting more than half a million visitors per year to its combination of rare animal exhibits, fairground rides and roller coasters.

August Bank Holiday weekend is usually the busiest time of the year for Chessington, and its staff.

The workers at Chessington are employed by Merlin Attractions Operations, a company formed out of a merger with the business that ran visitor attractions such as Madame Tussauds and Thorpe Park.

The union recognition covers the engineers who are responsible for maintaining the theme park’s rides and also team leaders, apprentices and vehicle technicians.

Today, the union announced that Unite will be solely recognised for collective bargaining on pay, working hours and holiday. Additionally the union will be consulted on other matters.

Clare Keogh, UNite’s regional officer, said: “Our members at Chessington World of Adventures undertake a crucial role in keeping rides operating safely.

“By securing recognition for this group of workers Unite will be able to better ensure that our members are paid fairly, have excellent terms and conditions and are properly treated by management.”

“Following this agreement Unite will now be seeking to secure recognition for similar groups of workers at other amusement parks.”

