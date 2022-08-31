Podcast: Will Travers on climate challenges and the Mane Event

Will Travers has been involved in wildlife conservation all his life, from the moment when his parents, actors Virginia McKenna and Bill Travers, took him as a youngster off to Kenya for a year-long adventure to film the acclaimed movie Born Free, the story of the release of a captive lion, Elsa, back into the wild.

These days, inspired by the campaigning work of his mother and late father, Travers is the President of the Born Free Foundation, which works tirelessly to preserve the habitats of wildlife and protect species around the world.

Later in September, the Born Free Foundation is staging its first in-person event for three years, a glittering gala dinner with celebrity guests, at Denbies Vineyard in Dorking, and Travers and his charity want to encourage as many people to buy tickets to support their important work.

Here, in our latest Under The Flyover podcast, Inside Croydon speaks to Travers about his work in wildlife conservation, the movie careers of his parents, and the global inequalities inherent in the climate emergency.

More info on the Mane Event on September 23 and ticket booking details can be found by clicking here.

And listen to our interview with Will Travers here:

