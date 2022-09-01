10-year-old Addiscombe Guide hits Jumble Trail for Edinburgh

A 10-year-old schoolgirl from Addiscombe has organised a garage sale Jumble Trail for this Sunday, raising money for her local Girl Guides group to visit the capital of Scotland.

On September 4, residents across Addiscombe will set up stalls outside their houses from 10am to 4pm to offer a range of items for sale – bric-a-brac, old toys, pre-loved clothes, home-baked cakes…

Ffion Rees is charging each stall-holder £5 to be on the map for the event, and also inviting donations for free entry into a raffle, with all money raised going into the 4th Addiscombe Guides’ fund for a visit to Edinburgh.

The Guides have been tasked with organising and funding their travel, accommodation and sightseeing to Edinburgh in October, an exercise intended to develop their independence through both the fund-raising and the return trip.

Helped by her father, Andy Szebeni, Rees has received hamper donations from the Addiscombe high street Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Boots, as well as other generous traders such as Day 1, Streets Ahead estate agents and Tina’s Nails nail bar.

The donations will be used as prizes in the raffle.

“I am so proud of the hard work Ffion has put in, leafleting houses as well as boldly asking local businesses for contributions,” Szebeni said.

“Many have actually donated cash to her fundraising as well as prizes. We have all been blown away by the sheer generosity of small local shops who must be struggling like all of us through this cost of living crisis.”

And Rees said, “It was hard at first having the courage to ask the adults in the shops for things. But, when so many said yes and gave me things, I got a lot more confident and have really enjoyed the process.”

Rees, Szebeni and the guides group is looking forward to Sunday’s event, when around 20 people have signed up for the jumble trail, while many more have used the GoFundMe link on the young Guide’s website, where there’s more details, a listing of all the stalls taking part in the Jumble Trail, and still the opportunity for residents to register a stall of their own.

Rees expects to exceed her Guides fund-raising target, with any surplus being donated to St Christopher’s Hospice, a charity close to her family’s hearts.

