Public feedback sought on community pharmacy provision

Croydon Council has begun a consultation on the borough’s community pharmacies “to ensure they offer services that meet your health needs”.

Community pharmacies are often the first point of contact to collect medication and for health and wellbeing advice and support.

The council, in a little-seen announcement on its website, says, “We want to make sure that their services are easily accessible and anyone visiting a pharmacy is happy with the service they receive.”

All local authority health and wellbeing boards are required to conduct pharmaceutical needs assessments, to review pharmacy services in their areas so that the provision meets the needs of local people.

Residents’ feedback from the consultation will be used by the NHS, and the south-west London Integrated Care Board to identify gaps in services or improvements for community pharmacy services in the borough.

The pharmaceutical needs assessment will also be used to help make decisions about new pharmacies or a change of premises.

The consultation can be found at www.getinvolved.croydon.gov.uk/pharmacy.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

