Public feedback sought on community pharmacy provision

Posted on September 6, 2022

Croydon Council has begun a consultation on the borough’s community pharmacies “to ensure they offer services that meet your health needs”.

Community pharmacies are often the first point of contact to collect medication and for health and wellbeing advice and support.

The council, in a little-seen announcement on its website, says, “We want to make sure that their services are easily accessible and anyone visiting a pharmacy is happy with the service they receive.”

All local authority health and wellbeing boards are required to conduct pharmaceutical needs assessments, to review pharmacy services in their areas so that the provision meets the needs of local people.

Residents’ feedback from the consultation will be used by the NHS, and the south-west London Integrated Care Board to identify gaps in services or improvements for community pharmacy services in the borough.

The pharmaceutical needs assessment will also be used to help make decisions about new pharmacies or a change of premises.

The consultation can be found at www.getinvolved.croydon.gov.uk/pharmacy.

