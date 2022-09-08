ASLEF suspend tram strikes after managers improve pay offer

Posted on September 8, 2022 by insidecroydon

Train drivers’ union ASLEF has suspended the three days of tram strike action planned for next week, after managers made an improved pay offer.

Solid: ASLEF members on strike earlier this summer

“Although the improved offer does not meet our members’ aspirations, ASLEF will always look for a solution that avoids disruption to passengers and our members losing money unnecessarily while trying to achieve our objectives,” an statement issued by the union at lunchtime today said.

The tram drivers were due to take strike action next Monday to Wednesday, September 12-14, when “severe disruption” was expected on public transport across south London.

An ASLEF source told Inside Croydon that the union’s negotiating team agreed to postpone the strike action in order for talks to be held with Tram Operations Ltd at the arbitration service, ACAS, “to discuss and further improve their offer”.

They said, “This does not mean the Tramlink dispute is over. If we cannot make progress at the fresh talks, then we will announce new strike dates.

“The only reason management are now prepared to make an improved offer is because of the solid strike action ASLEF members have taken.

“It is their solidarity on four days of strike action so far that brought management back to the negotiating table.”

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Commuting, East Croydon, TfL, Tramlink, Transport, West Croydon and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to ASLEF suspend tram strikes after managers improve pay offer

  1. Joan Brashier says:
    September 8, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Well Done British Rail – we really do appreciate you all

    Reply

Leave a Reply