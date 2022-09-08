ASLEF suspend tram strikes after managers improve pay offer

Train drivers’ union ASLEF has suspended the three days of tram strike action planned for next week, after managers made an improved pay offer.

“Although the improved offer does not meet our members’ aspirations, ASLEF will always look for a solution that avoids disruption to passengers and our members losing money unnecessarily while trying to achieve our objectives,” an statement issued by the union at lunchtime today said.

The tram drivers were due to take strike action next Monday to Wednesday, September 12-14, when “severe disruption” was expected on public transport across south London.

An ASLEF source told Inside Croydon that the union’s negotiating team agreed to postpone the strike action in order for talks to be held with Tram Operations Ltd at the arbitration service, ACAS, “to discuss and further improve their offer”.

They said, “This does not mean the Tramlink dispute is over. If we cannot make progress at the fresh talks, then we will announce new strike dates.

“The only reason management are now prepared to make an improved offer is because of the solid strike action ASLEF members have taken.

“It is their solidarity on four days of strike action so far that brought management back to the negotiating table.”

