The public are invited to a ceremony outside Croydon Town Hall tomorrow morning for “the reading of the Proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III”.

Councillor Alisa Flemming, Croydon’s Trumptonesque civic mayor (the borough now has two mayors, both on enhanced council payments), will lead the ceremony, joined by Colonel Ray Wilkinson, the Deputy Lieutenant for the Borough of Croydon, and Jason Perry, the elected Mayor of Croydon, and other civic officials.

The Proclamation will take place at 2pm. “Residents are asked to take their places outside the Town Hall steps shortly before the event,” the council said in a statement.

Flemming, a Labour councillor and probably one of the council’s least articulate, will read the Proclamation of Accession before leading attendees in the national anthem, accompanied by the Salvation Army band.

The Proclamation of Accession dates back to Medieval times, before such things as the wireless or tellybox, never mind the interweb, and is the publicising of the accession across the realm. It is the formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, her son Charles has succeeded to the throne and he will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am this morning, in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

This ancient ceremony is being televised for the first time in history. The new King will make an Accession Declaration.

The Book of Condolence remains open in Braithwaite Hall for anyone who would like to leave a personal message.

Katharine Street is closed during the period of mourning to allow for members of the public to pay their respects and will re-open following the Queen’s funeral at the end of 11 days of national mourning.

The council continues to encourage people to spend money on flowers to mark the death of one of the richest women on the planet, and has nominated areas in some of the borough’s parks for the public collection of bunches of flowers.

Perhaps a better way of “commemorating” the death of the unelected monarch would be to use any money that might otherwise be spent on forecourt flowers – and which at best will be ditched in a composter in a matter of days – is to make a donation to a local charity or cause which is helping those in need around the borough.

We would suggest…

https://www.southnorwoodcommunitykitchen.co.uk/donate

Or

https://www.justgiving.com/nightwatchuk

Or

https://swllc.org/donate/

