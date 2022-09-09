Council opens Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

Croydon Council’s press office has this morning issued this statement from Councillor Alisa Flemming, the civic Mayor of Croydon:

“Her Majesty the Queen touched the hearts and lives of millions of people across the world, including here in Croydon where I know our residents will share my own sadness at her passing.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her children, the Royal Family and everyone affected by her loss.

“She will be deeply missed by so many people. Many of us remember her visits to Croydon throughout the years, from the opening of Croydon College in 1960 and The Queen’s Gardens in 1983, to her last visit to Addington Palace and The BRIT School during her Golden Jubilee Tour in 2002.

“I will be writing to send official condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Croydon.

“We will be joining the nation in 11 days of mourning and as a mark of respect, we have lowered the flags outside Croydon Town Hall to half-mast. A Book of Condolences will be opened in the Town Hall.”

In fact, according to Croydon’s other Mayor, Jason Perry, “the Book of Condolences is open for the public to sign in the Braithwaite Hall (Croydon Clocktower) until 8pm today, with further opening times being confirmed in due course”.

Mayor Perry is also encouraging the public to leave flowers by the flagpole outside the Town Hall.

Perhaps a better way of “commemorating” the death of the unelected monarch would be to use any money that might otherwise be spent on forecourt flowers – and which at best will be ditched in a composter in a matter of days – is to make a donation to a local charity or cause which is helping those in need around the borough.

We would suggest…

https://www.southnorwoodcommunitykitchen.co.uk/donate

Or

https://www.justgiving.com/nightwatchuk

Or

https://swllc.org/donate/

