WIN!!! Exclusive competition: Twopence To Cross The Mersey

Inside Croydon is delighted to offer our loyal readers the chance to see a new theatre production coming to the Fairfield Halls next month: the play Twopence To Cross The Mersey.

We have two pairs of stalls tickets – face value: nearly £70 for each prize – to give away in a simple, fun competition.

The prizes are both for the evening performance (7.30pm curtain up) at the Ashcroft Theatre on Tuesday, October 18.

The production is part of the first national tour of Helen Forrester’s Twopence To Cross The Mersey, about her up-bringing and life on Merseyside during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Millions are familiar with Helen Forrester’s life story which is told through her best-selling volumes of autobiography. A Blue Plaque was unveiled in 2020 at the late author’s family home in Hoylake on the Wirral, a place which features heavily in her work.

“Helen has fans worldwide, and this way we can take Helen’s story a little closer to them,” said the play’s producer, Rob Fennah.

Read our full preview of the play by clicking here.

To win one of our great prizes of a pair of tickets to see this acclaimed play, all you have to do is answer one easy question.

Inside Croydon’s usual Ts&Cs for competitions such as this apply, including that there is no cash alternative to the prize and anyone entering the competition should be available to attend the play for the performance specified.

The competition is open only fully paid-up patrons of Inside Croydon. Click here to sign up now as an Inside Croydon patron.

To win, all you have to do is email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “MERSEY” in the subject header by midday on October 1.

As well as your answer, please include a daytime contact phone number and your postal address.

The first two correct answers pulled out of the Editor’s big hat will be declared the winners, and will be contacted in the following few days to arrange to receive their prizes.

So… Drum roll… Here’s the question:

Which major European city is most closely associated with the River Mersey?

All you have to do now is:

Make sure you’re signed up as an Inside Croydon subscriber Email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “MERSEY” in the subject header Make sure you have done it before midday on October 1.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

