Lunchtime recitals at Croydon Minster, Fridays, Oct 7-Dec 2

Posted on October 2, 2022 by insidecroydon

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Art, Croydon Minster, Music and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply