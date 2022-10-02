There’s A Bit Of A Do going on in Croydon’s Front Room

There is going to be A Bit of A Do in Croydon later this month.

Ahead of Croydon’s turn as London’s Borough of Culture (details of which we await with bated breath), the Drunken Chorus Theatre Company sets out its annual stall of accessible events in venues across the town from October 21 to 28.

With inclusivity and access at the heart of the festival, all events include British Sign Language, and most will have step-free access, accessible facilities and audio description.

Venues include The Front Room on St George’s Walk, The Fun House under the Flyover, The Oval Tavern and there’s even one show being performed at The Wreck, the so-far barely used new venue at the Fairfield Halls.

And, in these straitened times, it is affordable, too. In some cases, the tickets are free for those that need them.

Sheena Holliday, one of Drunken Chorus’s artistic directors, told Inside Croydon, “It’s an important part of the spirit of the festival to bring people together to celebrate creativity of all kinds.

“Because we believe everyone should be able to access local arts and cultural events, we’re introducing a tiered-ticketing system which includes free tickets for anyone who needs them.”

Acts include George the Dragon’s Cabaret of Curiosities which opens the festival, a digital sign language performance by Deaf Japanese artist Chisato Minamimura, and a dance showcase, featuring work by Clare and Lesley, Kitsch n Sync, and the award-winning Thick and Tight.

Other artists include Not Your Circus Dog, Frankie Thompson and Chortle Student Comedy Award-winner Joe Kent-Walters.

And if you still can’t make it, many of the events will be available digitally, either live-streamed or recorded.

Tickets are available at https://www.drunkenchorus.co.uk/a-bit-of-a-do-2022

