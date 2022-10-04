Croydon and three other boroughs to bin Veolia rubbish deal

Veolia, who have swept Croydon’s streets and emptied its residents’ bins sporadically since 2003, are to be dropped as the council’s rubbish contractor.
The decision has been reached following “significant and ongoing concerns” with Veolia’s performance, which saw three of the boroughs in the South London Waste Partnership – Croydon, Merton and Sutton – each issue the contractor with a Service Improvement Notice earlier this year.
Apparently it was thanks to the recommendation of Croydon that Veolia was awarded an eight-year bins contract across the four SLWP boroughs – Croydon and Merton, plus Sutton and Kingston – in 2017. The switch quickly led to complaints over poor standards of service in Merton and Sutton, giving rise to their very own hashtags of #MuckyMerton and #SuttonBinShame, and ultimately to the takeover of many of Croydon’s pavements through #Binmageddon.
When signed, the contract was worth “over £209million”, according to Veolia, and included the possibility of two eight-year extensions.
But in 2020 Croydon gave Veolia a £21milion contract “uplift”. Merton, too, are understood to have increased payments in the hope of some improvement in the state of their “mucky” streets. All to no avail…
The SLWP agreements with Veolia will run through until 2025.
According to sources at two of the SLWP councils, Veolia maintain that the slimmed-down service that they provide is exactly as required by their contracts. Notoriously, in Croydon, this included that they would self-monitor their performance for missed bin collections and the cleanliness of swept streets.
Councillors have now reached the conclusion that the contracts with Veolia, as drawn up by council officials, are not fit for purpose and require extensive renegotiation. Neither Sutton nor Kingston are prepared to increase the amount that they will pay Veolia under the existing terms of their deal.
Labour-controlled Merton broke the news that it “is set to exit its contract with Veolia Ltd for street cleaning and waste collection when it ends in 2025”. The decision is due to be confirmed at a cabinet meeting next Monday.
Andrea Keys, partnership director for the SLWP, the unaccountable council quango, told BBC London that “after taking all things into account, officers [that means council staff] in the four partner boroughs have decided to recommend to their members [that means elected councillors] that recommissioning the services would be in the boroughs’ best interests”.
“But the contract has also had its challenges. Veolia’s proposal to extend the contract reflects the significant changes in the wider market since it was signed five years ago, and, following a detailed options appraisal, the outcome shows that the partners may benefit from new specifications that reflect borough-specific service priorities and performance standards. After taking all things into account, officers in the four partner boroughs have decided to recommend to their Members that recommissioning the services would be in the boroughs’ best interests.”
The SLWP says “a comprehensive programme of resident engagement will be held during the autumn providing local people with an important opportunity to provide feedback on waste collection and street cleaning services; what currently works, what doesn’t and what the priorities should be for the future”. Oh yeah.
They also claim that, “The opportunity to recommission services comes at an opportune time for a number of reasons”.
Apparently, the four boroughs “are all at a pivotal point in their carbon reduction agendas”. Yes: the same four boroughs whose recycling rates have plummeted since they started shovelling a large chunk of the waste Veolia collects each week into the polluting Beddington incinerator.
SLWP also says that “covid-19 and the resulting increase in home-working has had a significant impact on the volumes and types of waste being collected from homes across the region”.
They are also gearing up for “major legislative changes” such as Consistency in Collections, Deposit Return Scheme, Extended Producer Responsibility and the Plastic Packaging Tax.
“Recommissioning will allow each borough to review and redesign their services in order to reflect these changing needs,” says the SLWP – which, remember, is never accountable at the ballot box for any of its decisions.
There’s more than a hint that the four boroughs, having tried to get the job done on the cheap by negotiating the waste contract together, might soon start to go their own ways again. Kingston, Merton, Sutton and Croydon “will also be free to make their own decisions on how best to maximise joint working opportunities”, the SLWP says.
“There will certainly be things that are still best done together, and these new arrangements will not prevent that from happening.”
Veolia say that “service requirements and the wider market have evolved substantially” since they won the contract in 2017. Which is, of course, bollocks: residents still expect their bins to be collected regularly, and they live in hope that their streets will be swept frequently, just as they did five years ago. But they are two things which Veolia has failed to do all too often, while the four local councils have usually been reluctant to act as anything other than apologists for their contractors.
“We look forward to reviewing new contract specifications when these are available and will respond accordingly in the new bidding process,” Veolia said, knowing that they now have the four councils over a barrel of mediocre service for the next three years.
“In the meantime, we are committed to continuing to deliver the best quality services to residents until the completion of the contract in 2025.” Oh yeah…
Croydon’s part-time Mayor, Jason Perry, has so far been silent on the matter.
I have to say that our service in my road in Coulsdon from Veolia has in general been very good. Nomally on the specified day, and without a trail of litter dropped in the street. Pleasant staff, who sometimes come into the garden to pull out a forgotten green waste bin.
Looking at the topic of where the rubbish and recycling goes, I see that an Inspoector is going to review the “soundnes” of the Incinerator plan….sorry, I meant, the Review of the SW london Waste Plan.
Sadly, confronted with hundreds of pages of plan, I did not have time to read it, to see if it was (in my opinion) “sound ” or “unsound”. Such matters are in fact treated by planning inspectors and learned counsel for the councils in a very similar arcane maner to deciding the medieval question of “how many angels can dance on a pin head ?”
I wonder if it contained any commitment to looking at an aletrnative to burning our unreycled waste at Beddington?
It is no good people like me, keen on environment, against pollution — to bang on about the incinerator and its toxic plume of gases and chemicals…… unless we are presented by the experts with genuine alternatives.
Isn’t that waht these experts are paid for ? To plan the best ways forward into a less polluted future?.
I am wondering now if Liz Truss is thinking of having grossly polluted “enterprise zones” where chain gangs of dole scroungers are tethered to benches so that they can pick over hundreds of cubic metres of electrical waste every day to get their dole. Then, wash the waste in sulphuric acid to disolve all those rare metals !
The waste liquids can then be flushed into the local rivers where the acid will eat away the raw sewage overflowing from the local Water Authority’s vintage 1960’s treatment works–so those annoying wildwater swimmers and eco-worriers and warriors won’t be able to see the toilet paper, lumps of poo and wet wipes that are discharged in storm periods. Because they will have been dissolved!
Along with the wild water swimmers too!
Job done! (no pun intended) …..
There must be dozens of potential international entrepreneurs out there who have been waiting for quite a time for a small incentive, of a little tax break or two, to unleash their entrepreneurial dynamism, by risking their hard-earned money in such worthy enterprises.
A quickly-thrown up factory and a big yard, bulldozed onto this boring old marshland only inhabited by water rats, skylarks, kestrels, herons and dangerous snakes, with a short run of pipe into the river or sea, will use up a lot of concrete from the demolished local steelworks too!!
Apologies for that ridiculous fantasy scenario, but it is a fact that, the country does need entrepreneurs, and their money, to devise and run real business developments to address the very big needs of our day, like sewage treatment, solar power generation, and “total recycling”.
But that needs a stable business climate, and entrepreneurs who are not here today and and gone tomorrow, leaving derelict, polluted land, empty premises, and a queue of redundant workers.
And that needs government with real vision— and wisdom.