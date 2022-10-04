iC supporters win tickets for Twopence To Cross The Mersey

Congratulations to loyal readers Ethel Corduff and Angus Hewlett, who will be going to the theatre next week accompanied by a friend or partner, all thanks to Inside Croydon.

Ethel and Angus both answered the (very) simple question posed in our Twopence To Cross The Mersey quiz. They – along with dozens of others, it’s fair to say – both knew that Liverpool is the European city most closely associated with the River Mersey.

They each receive two pairs of stalls tickets – face value: nearly £70 each – to see the play at the Ashcroft Theatre during its brief run next week.



The production is part of the first national tour of Helen Forrester’s Twopence To Cross The Mersey, about her up-bringing and life on Merseyside during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Millions are familiar with Helen Forrester’s life story which is told through her best-selling volumes of autobiography. A Blue Plaque was unveiled in 2020 at the late author’s family home in Hoylake on the Wirral, a place which features heavily in her work.

“Helen has fans worldwide, and this way we can take Helen’s story a little closer to them,” said the play’s producer, Rob Fennah.

Read our full preview of the play by clicking here.

Twopence To Cross The Mersey is at the Ashcroft Theatre at Croydon’s Fairfield Halls on Monday October 17 and Tuesday October 18, when there is a matinee as well as an evening performance. Click here for ticket bookings.

