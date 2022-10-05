Chancerygate set to build huge deliveries base at Factory Lane

Posted on October 5, 2022 by insidecroydon

Plans have been submitted to build a massive 95,000 sqft of Grade A urban logistics space on a four-acre site on Factory Lane.

Putting the ‘factory’ into Factory Lane: a CGI of the proposed ‘logistics centre’

The developers claim the scheme could create more than 250 jobs.

A joint venture between developer Chancerygate and SGN Place, the property development subsidiary of gas distribution company SGN, intends to develop a scheme comprising 14 units ranging from 1,000 sqft to 17,000 sqft. All units will be available on a leasehold basis.

The Factory Lane site is alongside a Tesco distribution centre, Sainsbury’s, Royal Mail and Decathlon.

Subject to planning approval from Croydon Council, work on the proposed development is anticipated to commence in January 2023 and will be ready for occupation at the end of next year.

Chancerygate development director, Jonathan Lee, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted our first joint planning application as part of our JV with SGN Place.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to deliver the first leasehold multi-unit urban logistics site in Croydon for more than 10 years.

“There is very strong demand for high specification, new build urban logistics space in the town and the development has been designed to provide best-in-class last mile facilities with the highest ESG credentials.

“Subject to planning, we look forward to working with our partner SGN Place to revitalise the site and create an enduring and sustainable asset for Croydon. We anticipate the development will enable the creation of more than 250 jobs providing further economic benefit for the town.”

Chancerygate says it is the country’s largest multi-unit industrial developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has more than 3.5m sq ft of industrial space under construction or ready for development across 32 sites.

SGN Place is a property development subsidiary of SGN, focused on regenerating brownfield land like gasholders and former industrial sites into prosperous, sustainable residential and commercial developments.

The agents on the development include Stiles Harold Williams.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Planning, Property and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply