Crimestoppers offer £20,000 reward over West Croydon murder

Crimestoppers has put up a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction over a 2016 murder and attempted murder that took place near West Croydon Station.

Akeem Moore was just 22 when he was shot in the head as he sat on a grass verge chatting with friends in Eastney Road, Croydon. The fatal attack happened around 11.25pm on Friday October 7, 2016.

Moore was a former pupil at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Croydon, and was described as a talented footballer and musician, having completed a music course at Croydon College.

Crimestoppers – which is a charity and independent of the police – is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Akeem Moore and the attempted murder of his friend, Faisal Mudde.

Moore’s mother said: “Since Akeem’s murder and with no one having been found responsible, we are asking anyone who knows what happened to please do the right thing.

“Crimestoppers are not the police and they don’t want your personal details. Just tell them what happened so that they can pass it on and help us get justice for Akeem. He never, ever deserved what happened to him.”

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Despite this happening a number of years ago, Akeem’s loved ones and friends continue to wait for answers as to what exactly happened on that night. Please remember that with our charity, we promise no police, no courts, no witness statements. All you have to do is tell us what you know.

“Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100per cent anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

“Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

With Crimestoppers, when you visit our website, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. The charity is completely independent of the police and guarantees that your personal identity will always be protected.

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police – a reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111.

If you contact Crimestoppers via the simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org, the “keeping in contact” facility must be used and a reward code must be requested. You must log back in 24 hours later to get the code. You will be asked to check with Crimestoppers two months later with the reward code to see if there has been a positive result. More details about the rewards process can be found on the Crimestoppers website.

