NHS and Age UK urge over-50s to get jabbed for covid and flu

National charity Age UK is encouraging older Londoners to make sure that they are fully jabbed against flu and covid-19 viruses this winter.

Alongside NHS London, Age UK London wants to ensure all over-50s participate in the free autumn vaccination programme.

People can visit their GP or pharmacist and book their jab appointments as soon as possible, to ensure they’re protected from both viruses this winter.

While more than 400,000 Londoners have already taken up the COVID autumn booster, Age UK London is concerned about the large number of older people who are most at risk from both flu and covid, which seriously increases their risk of being hospitalised, ending up in intensive care or even dying.

Dr Tehseen Khan, a London GP and senior clinical advisor to the NHS London Covid Vaccination Programme, said: “More people are likely to get flu this year, as there are fewer restrictions, such as use of masks in public spaces, and more socialisation.

“As such, it’s more vital than ever that eligible Londoners take up the offer of their free covid-19 and flu vaccinations as soon as they can to reduce the risk of becoming seriously unwell and possibly needing hospital treatment.”

There is growing evidence that vaccine uptake of both covid-19 and Flu vaccines is lower in areas with a higher proportion of minority ethnic group populations. Therefore, Age UK London will be working with, and providing information to, groups and organisations connected to older people from the Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and Refugee (BAMER) communities.

“It is crucial that we take winter seriously,” said Dr Tony Burch, a retired GP and Age UK London Trustee.

“Being vaccinated against both viruses will help protect everyone from a likely resurgence in both covid and flu for the first time since before the pandemic. Any organisations working with older Londoners, particularly supporting the BAMER communities, should get in touch with Age UK London so we can help them to spread the word.”

To find out more about the “Now More Than Ever” campaign and download the toolkit, visit the Age UK London website.

Age UK London and NHS London are inviting members and representatives of groups that support older black and minority ethnic communities across London to an opportunity to put questions about both the flu and covid-19 vaccines to key NHS professionals.

This event will provide attendees with up-to-date resources to support their membership and make informed decisions about their health. Taking place on Wednesday, October 12, registration opens at 10am, the event starting promptly at 10.30am followed by a light sandwich lunch.

The venue is The Lumen Centre, 88 Tavistock Place, London WC1H 9RS. Spaces are limited. To attend, register by clicking on this link

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

