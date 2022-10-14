Art projects can meet funders for culture year at Stanley Halls

Stanley Halls will be hosting a “Meet the Funders” session on November 3, to brief arts centres, arts groups and artists about how to access funding for projects when Croydon is London’s Borough of Culture in 2023.

“Croydon in 2023 is set to come alive with culture!” say the organisers.

“Come and meet the funding organisations who want to make your creative project happen.”

The event in South Norwood is free, although it is being held in the middle of the day (from 2pm to 3pm).

It is for arts organisations in Croydon to meet potential funders for next year’s celebration of culture, and to hear about the funding programmes that support the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture 2023.

Among those organisations present will be the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, National Lottery Community Fund, Crowdfund London, New Deal for Young Londoners and even Croydon Council.

There will be funders’ presentations and an opportunity to get some advice on how to apply.

Tickets can be booked by clicking here.

