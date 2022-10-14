Whitehorse Road and its ‘critical’ bees to get an upgrade

The council has decided to spend the bulk of a £85,000 government grant on “updating” Whitehorse Road Recreation Ground in Selhurst.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities provided the modest amount of funding to improve parks and green spaces across the borough. According to a statement from Fisher’s Folly, “Council staff considered a number of parks and green spaces, determining Whitehorse Recreation Ground would be the best option to ensure the investment would benefit areas of deprivation.”

The council is to use £47,500 to improve entrances and walkways, and to reopen the old messroom, to be used as an activity space for community groups.

There are also plans to expand and improve the community garden, build a composting bay and to create a chalk wildflower meadow.

A further £19,000 will be spent on planting new trees, the council saying this will add “shade and benefits for local animals”. They fail to specify what sort of animals they have in mind…

The council says that it “will further develop the plans in partnership with local community groups and organisations that wish to take part in the process.

“More information on this will be available in the coming weeks.”

Jason Perry, Croydon’s £81,000 per year part-time Mayor, appears to be increasingly confused. In a quote attributed to him, he’s supposed to have muttered something about the proposed improvements helping to bolster biodiversity, “supporting native plants and critical pollinators to thrive”. Our italics.

The very notion of a bee penning a review of the council’s work, or maybe the latest Attenborough documentary, is a novel one.

Let’s hope Mayor Perry and the council’s propaganda department manage to brief themselves soon about the plight of critically endangered insects…

