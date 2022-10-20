Viridor incinerator breaks its toxic VOC permit for 40th time

MARK GALE reports on how the Environment Agency’s ‘strict limits’ on polluting emissions are not so strict after all
The latest emission data for the polluting incinerator on Beddington Lane has just been released and yet again, operators Viridor have breached their Environment Agency-set limits.
The reports that used to be published fortnightly have become less reliably regular since a change of personnel at the facility earlier this year, making it less straightforward to keep a check on which part of their permit Viridor has broken most recently.
But the data made available this week shows that on September 15, the levels of Volatile organic compounds, or “VOCs”, exceeded the “strict limits” by more than 10per cent.
For Viridor, the limits don’t seem to be too “strict” as this is the 40th time the Beddington incinerator has gone over those limits since the data started being publicly shared 42 months ago.
The high VOC releases are usually associated with the smell that is released by the incinerator. BY definition, the gasses are unstable and when released in large amounts they can induce undesirable effects to those who have asthma or other chronic health problems. Health effects range from the relatively minor, such as itchy eyes, to headaches, fatigue, coughing, nausea through to serious conditions, like cancer.
Viridor operates the incinerator at Beddington under a £1billion, 25-year contract for the South London Waste Partnership, which comprises four boroughs: Kingston, Merton, Sutton and Croydon.
While Viridor’s admittance of the breaches is a step in the right direction, perhaps a more responsible procedure would be to publish the current status of the emissions, live, so those in the more vulnerable positions such as infants and young children, older adults, and people with certain health conditions, can take some simple precautions to reduce their exposure to the pollution by staying indoors and closing windows.
On the day of Viridor’s latest breach of their permit conditions, the wind was blowing towards Croydon, in the direction of Harris Invictus Academy, Old Palace School and Wandle Park. Tens of thousands of people will have unwittingly taken in lungfuls of the toxic, polluted air, thanks to Viridor.
The excuse given by the polluter was that the crane that picks up the waste from their bunker had an issue, stopping processing…
Last week, the Environment Agency published EPR/GP3305LN/V002, the “Notice of variation and consolidation” for the incinerator after a permit review. It lists the status log of Viridor’s Beddington incinerator permit with details of each variation and change listed since the initial application was made 10 years ago. Viridor, despite their at best patchy record for complying with their permit requirements, has an outstanding application to burn more waste at Beddington, which the Environment Agency is due to consult on in the coming months.
Inside Croydon will, of course, bring news of the consultation once it has been announced.
There’s a running total of the breaches by Viridor’s Beddington incinerator at http://www.merton.tv/incinerator-breaches/, which gives the date, emission type and link to a copy of the relevant page from the full 15-page emissions report that can be found at https://www.beddingtonerf.info/emissions-archive.html
What are the penalties? Have they been applied?
Many people with asthma have had to use reliever inhalers a lot more frequently due to these toxins in the air. Many have had discussions with GPs and other respiratory Doctors and clinicians as to why their breathing issues are uncontrolled. There is usually no clear answer, but there is a theme for those unexplained changes and that is Viridor.
It is not much use to those suffering and having lives disrupted that the EA fines culprits It will not bring back those lost days nor relieve past pain.
It is also not much use to attempt to take the culprits to Court for compensation individually, as many are in no position or have the health for the long legal battle in proving that Viridor are the main culprits.
What about the other triggers that are rampant like badly placed LTNs poorly controlled ”perfectly legal developments” with uncontrolled and unenforced codes and regulations by this planning department and its enforcement areas. Building dust clouds allowed to surround and envelop adjoining properties to those developments. Many with clinically vulnerable people resident including severe breathing issues.
But is is not just the people affected. It is their families, their neighbors and the overall affect on demand for NHS intervention and treatment.
One person alone that has been exposed to just the effects of Viridor and a bad builder and developer and their rampant abuse of the ”voluntary building code” building regulations, planning conditions and just plain manners and normal decent behaviors directly led to costs to the NHS in excess of £100k and counting as the permanent damage costs are ongoing.
This would be made up of three life saving operations over 3 months in hospital and quite expensive heart/lung medication.
Minor and well controlled conditions became acute and chronic when exposed to known and warned about impacts of badly controlled developments being ignored by authorities and polluting companies.
So how much do they give back to the NHS for the additional costs they create via their actions? How much of the fines the EA imposes goes back to the local clinical commissioning groups to fund their impacts on residents?
Can we not start with putting fines directly back into the Community impacted to reduce future pollution and to pay towards the medical costs?
Thanks inside Croydon and Mark Gale. Unfortunately the Environment Agency has undergone huge cut-backs in recent times including a cut of £235 million by one Liz Truss when she was departmental minister, according to the Guardian. The local Raynes Park office has been cut from ten to three staff. Very difficult to regulate in these circumstances. But Viridor shouldn’t take advantage of this situation and clean up their act. Better still if we can shut down this and all incinerators and go for a cleaner, greener alternative with better concentration on recycling as in Italy with the Contarina project which recycles the waste of half a million residents without incineration, near Venice.