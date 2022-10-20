MP secures Commons debate on Galpins Road gas explosion

Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, has secured a House of Commons debate tomorrow over the gas explosion on Galpins Road in August that caused the tragic death of four-year-old Sahara Salman and led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Devastation: the scene on Galpins Road shortly after the explosion in August

The MP has organised for a coach to bring residents who were evacuated from Galpins Road to watch the debate from the public gallery.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7am on Monday August 8. An investigation is ongoing.

In the aftermath, hundreds of residents were housed in hotel accommodation by Merton Council. They had to leave with no notice, no belongings and no idea of when they would return. Many residents have not yet been able to return to their homes.

“The House of Commons will pause on Friday in memory of four-year-old Sahara Salman and in support of her grieving family who have lost their precious daughter,” McDonagh said this morning.

Debate: MP Siobhain McDonagh

“I cannot begin to imagine how desperately difficult these past few months have been for them – and indeed for their neighbours on Galpins Road, many of whom remain evacuated following the gas explosion.

“I am in awe at their fortitude and hope that this debate will ensure that their voices are heard at the very highest levels.”

The coach will be leaving the New Horizon Centre in Pollards Hill at midday on Friday t October 21, with the 30-minute Commons debate expected to begin at 2.30pm.

