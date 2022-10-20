MP secures Commons debate on Galpins Road gas explosion

Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, has secured a House of Commons debate tomorrow over the gas explosion on Galpins Road in August that caused the tragic death of four-year-old Sahara Salman and led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The MP has organised for a coach to bring residents who were evacuated from Galpins Road to watch the debate from the public gallery.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7am on Monday August 8. An investigation is ongoing.

In the aftermath, hundreds of residents were housed in hotel accommodation by Merton Council. They had to leave with no notice, no belongings and no idea of when they would return. Many residents have not yet been able to return to their homes.

“The House of Commons will pause on Friday in memory of four-year-old Sahara Salman and in support of her grieving family who have lost their precious daughter,” McDonagh said this morning.

“I cannot begin to imagine how desperately difficult these past few months have been for them – and indeed for their neighbours on Galpins Road, many of whom remain evacuated following the gas explosion.

“I am in awe at their fortitude and hope that this debate will ensure that their voices are heard at the very highest levels.”

The coach will be leaving the New Horizon Centre in Pollards Hill at midday on Friday t October 21, with the 30-minute Commons debate expected to begin at 2.30pm.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

