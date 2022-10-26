‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons offer free meals during half-term

October 26, 2022

Morrisons, the supermarket chain, are encouraging customers who may be struggling with the cost of living crisis to “Ask for Henry” in its stores.

The initiative, being run in collaboration with Heinz, is hoped to be a discreet way to provide a nourishing hot meal for shoppers during half-term week.

Shoppers who Ask for Henry in Morrisons supermarkets will be given automatic free food. Customers will get a free jacket potato and a pot of Heinz beans from café tills.

It’s available at all stores nationwide while stocks last, limited to one per customer per day. The offer period begins today.

The poster from Morrisons and Heinz reads: “We want to give a little helping hand this half term… something our founder Henry Heinz was known for. Just ‘Ask for Henry’ at a Morrisons café and get a warming and hearty jacket potato with Beanz on us.”

