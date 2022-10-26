Council to splash the cash on restoring Tooting Bec Lido

The nearest public lido to Croydon is to close next month for a (fingers crossed) nine-month £3million restoration project.

Not quite 100 yards: the Tooting Bec Lido, Britain’s biggest freshwater swimming pool

Recent summer heatwaves have made open-air swimming pools hugely popular, and with the closure of the Purley Way Lido in 1979, keen Croydon swimmers – and sun-bathers – have been forced to travel to Brockwell Park in Lambeth or to Tooting Bec Lido.

There were more than a quarter of a million visits to Tooting Bec Lido this scorching summer.

Now the 116-year-old facility is to get a facelift.

Tooting Bec, at 295-feet long (not quite 100 yards, curiously), is the biggest open-air freshwater pool in the country. It will close on November 20.

Much-missed: Croydon’s lido, on the Purley Way, closed in 1979

Wandsworth Council said that the multi-million-pound investment would fund the replacement of the existing pumphouse, which controls the pool’s water supply, and the construction of a new electrical sub-station to power the pumps and a new UV water purification system.

In Croydon, meanwhile, more than six months after being elected as the borough’s first executive Mayor on a manifesto commitment to re-open the (indoor) pool at Purley, Jason Perry has so far failed to announce how he will fund the works required.

