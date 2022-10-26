Council to splash the cash on restoring Tooting Bec Lido

The nearest public lido to Croydon is to close next month for a (fingers crossed) nine-month £3million restoration project.
Recent summer heatwaves have made open-air swimming pools hugely popular, and with the closure of the Purley Way Lido in 1979, keen Croydon swimmers – and sun-bathers – have been forced to travel to Brockwell Park in Lambeth or to Tooting Bec Lido.
There were more than a quarter of a million visits to Tooting Bec Lido this scorching summer.
Now the 116-year-old facility is to get a facelift.
Tooting Bec, at 295-feet long (not quite 100 yards, curiously), is the biggest open-air freshwater pool in the country. It will close on November 20.
Wandsworth Council said that the multi-million-pound investment would fund the replacement of the existing pumphouse, which controls the pool’s water supply, and the construction of a new electrical sub-station to power the pumps and a new UV water purification system.
In Croydon, meanwhile, more than six months after being elected as the borough’s first executive Mayor on a manifesto commitment to re-open the (indoor) pool at Purley, Jason Perry has so far failed to announce how he will fund the works required.
- Inside Croydon has been delivering local community news since 2010. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period
What about the croydon council houses that need repairing.
There is a budget for that. In Croydon. Tooting Bec is in Wandsworth.