Soy Cuba screening, Ruskin House Screen club, Nov 18

Posted on October 27, 2022 by insidecroydon

Mikhail Kalatozov’s 1964 joint Soviet-Cuban film was archived, then “rediscovered” by Martin Scorsese 30 years later. It’s now regarded as a classic of world cinema with astonishing cinematography.

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/391620596747

