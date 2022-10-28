Strike-free weekend – and Network Rail shuts down Victoria

The railway network in the capital is clear of any industrial action this weekend. But Transport for London has issued a warning to passengers because there will be no Southern or Gatwick Express services to and from Victoria Station.

Signal works: there are no services to and from Victoria this weekend

“During Network Rail re-signalling work there will be no Southern rail or Gatwick Express services to or from Victoria on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30,” a TfL statement says.

“For East Croydon and stations between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, use Thameslink services from Blackfriars. Use Southern rail services from London Bridge for other destinations.

“Thameslink and Southern tickets will be accepted on the Tube between Victoria and Blackfriars, London Bridge or Balham.

“For local journeys a replacement bus service will be running. Southeastern services are not affected by these works.”

For those intending to travel around London this weekend, TfL recommends that they click here for National Rail’s online journey planner.

Railway passengers have endured months of disruption to services through a series of one-day strikes by the RMT and ASLEF unions affecting Southeastern, London Overground, Trams and Tube services. There are no strikes planned this weekend.

The next RMT strike days on national rail services are due on Saturday November 5, Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9, according to TfL. THere is also strike action planned for Thursday November 10 on Tube and London Overground.

For updates on disruption to TRansport for London services, click here.

