Mayor Khan among 1m Londoners to have covid booster jab

More than 1million Londoners have now received an autumn covid-19 booster jab.

The NHS in London has made the announcement while it continues to encourage eligible residents of the capital to take up the offer of free vaccination to boost their protection.

Bookings opened to everyone aged 50 and over to get their covid booster and flu vaccines a week ago.

So far, the NHS has provided additional protection against covid-19 to 1,090,101 people in London with the new bivalent vaccine.

Residents of the capital can arrange to get their life-saving jabs quickly and easily online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or through the free 119 phone service.

A large number of sites are delivering autumn covid-19 boosters, while the flu jab is being offered at hundreds of community pharmacies and GP surgeries across London.

Dr Chris Streather, medical director for the NHS in London, said: “With experts warning of the threat of covid-19 and flu creating a ‘twindemic’ this winter, there is no time for complacency, so I am urging all eligible Londoners to get their covid-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.

“The vaccines remain the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid-19 this winter.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director of public health for the NHS in London, are among influential leaders in the capital who have recently received both their autumn covid-19 booster and flu jabs. The Mayor received his after being invited due to his severe asthma.

Professor Fenton, 55, recently received both jabs at a local community pharmacy in south London where he lives. “Getting my autumn covid booster and flu vaccines helps reduce my risk of becoming seriously unwell and protects those around me including my family, colleagues at work and members of the public,” he said.

“I am also encouraging everyone in my family who is eligible to get their vaccines; my elderly parents are vaccinated, too.

“We all want to help keep each other as safe as possible throughout winter, a time when we know rates of covid-19 and flu are more likely to increase. I’d urge everyone who is eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.”

Professor Fenton said although he has previously had covid-19, he did not develop serious illness or require hospitalisation due, in part, to protection from the vaccine.

Eligible individuals may be offered the flu and covid jab at the same time, with the doses approved to be co-administered.

If you’re eligible for both vaccinations, it is important to get vaccinated as soon as you can rather than waiting. This might mean getting the flu and covid jabs at different times.

Angeline Jarratt, 60, who is a carer, recently attended the vaccination centre at Centrale in Croydon to get her autumn booster jab.

“I got my booster vaccination to protect myself and the people around me.

“We get our flu jabs every winter and getting the covid-19 autumn booster as well as the free flu vaccine is another way of staying safe.”

Frontline health and social care workers and those at higher risk due to a weakened immune system, a learning disability or pregnancy, as well as all over 65s became eligible last month – with others at risk also able to self-declare. Anyone eligible can book an appointment online or by calling 119.

The National Booking Service is also trialling for the first time the ability for eligible people to book their flu vaccine online.

Eligible Londoners can still book flu vaccinations as usual through their GP practice or by visiting one of the many participating community pharmacies.

