Funding outlook for all London’s boroughs is ‘beyond bleak’

Croydon is not the only cash-strapped council in the capital, as the body which represents all 32 boroughs and the City of London has predicted that there could be a £1.1billion black hole in Town Hall budgets over the next two years unless Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rattles the magic money tree in his emergency Budget on November 17.

London Councils has described the financial outlook for its members as “beyond bleak”.

London Councils represents authorities from all three main parties, including Conservative-controlled Croydon, and they agreed on this public appeal to the government about how desperate the situation is becoming, after piling soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis on top of the impact of the pandemic, and all following a decade of Tory-imposed austerity.

The warnings from London Councils echo earlier concerns aired by the national organisation, the Local Government Association.

Georgia Gould, the leader of Labour-run Camden Council and the chair of London Councils, reckons that unless the government increases their funding, boroughs across the capital could be forced to make £400million-worth of cuts in the next financial year, with another £700million cuts to come in 2024-2025.

The cross-party group says savings on this scale would inevitably mean reductions to London’s local services. The councils have a statutory duty to protect services like care for children, the elderly and the vulnerable, which means that other aspects of civic service, such as emptying the bins, cleaning the parks and running libraries will face even deeper cut-backs.

“The scale of the savings required is colossal and will inevitably mean cuts to the vital frontline services that so many Londoners rely on,” Gould said.

“Boroughs will do everything we can to protect our communities, but a £700million funding gap next year will force us into the toughest of tough decisions unless the government offers new support.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities told the BBC that London authorities had benefited from a rise in funding.

“This year, we have made an additional £3.7billion available to councils in England, including an extra £685million in London,” a spokeswoman said.

In Croydon, the Tory Mayor, Jason Perry, has not yet revealed any detailed plans for the borough’s 2023-2024 budget, beyond some self-pitying bleating that the budget he inherited in May was not “balanced”. That budget included £38million-worth of cuts to services, a condition of the government’s £120million capitalisation, or bail-out, for the borough following its financial collapse in November 2020.

Under the terms of that settlement with Whitehall, Croydon is expected to make a further £25million-worth of cuts to its budget in 2023-2024, and another £12million in the financial year following.

Mayor Perry has already begun making moves to further reduce Council Tax Support for the borough’s poorest residents, and is moving towards axing all funding to the borough’s charity and voluntary sector.

