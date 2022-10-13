Mayor proposes more cuts to Council Tax Support scheme

There are more changes coming to Croydon’s Council Tax Support Scheme, and that’s unlikely to be good news for the thousands of households in the borough facing fuel poverty in the middle of the cost of living crisis this winter.

In April, while Council Tax went up, around 20,000 of Croydon’s poorest households discovered that their Council Tax Support had been cut, in some cases by as much as £116 per month.

It was part of the £38million of budget cuts for 2022-2023 imposed on the borough as a consequence of the Labour-run council’s financial crash in 2020.

Now under the control of Tory Mayor Jason Perry, Croydon has announced a “consultation” on further changes to its Council Tax Support Scheme.

According to the council’s propaganda department, “The changes proposed include removing the self-employed minimum income requirements currently applied to households where the claimant or partner is disabled.

“This means more disabled households across Croydon will potentially become eligible for vital support with their Council Tax bills.” The council’s press department is getting the word “potentially” to do a lot of heavy lifting there. But this could offer a chink of light for some households. Potentially.

“Other changes include reviewing the amount of Council Tax support provided to households of disabled residents where there are other adults in the house.” By “reviewing“, the council means cutting.

“This change comes in line with the key underlying principle of the scheme that everyone in a household should contribute to the cost of Council Tax.”

“The council is also proposing to adjust its existing income bands, to match any increase in Council Tax.” By “any increase“, the cash-strapped council means it will be making the maximum allowed 5per cent increase – as will be inevitable each year for the foreseeable, as Croydon deals with the mess left behind by the likes of Newman and Negrini.

The six-week consultation process was rubber-stamped by Mayor Perry’s muppets at last night’s council cabinet meeting.

“It is important we are reviewing these to make sure any new measures are fair and consistent,” said the part-time Mayor, who receives £81,000 per year.

The various benefits available from the council can be found on its website, here.

The South West London Law Centre offered some real, practical advice based on the cuts made earlier this year. Their contact details for their free advisory service for those affected by cuts to their Council Tax Support can be found here.

