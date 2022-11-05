We will remember them: civic ceremonies for Nov 11 and 13

Croydon Council has announced the details of the borough’s civic events for Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday next week.

At 11am on Remembrance Day, Friday November 11, there will be a two-minute silence at the war memorial outside the Town Hall in Katharine Street.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Croydon’s annual Civic Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday November 13, at Croydon Minster, beginning at 10.55am.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to reserve seats via this link.

Following the service, there will be a parade of military personnel and other uniformed organisations. They will set off from outside Marks and Spencer North End at around 12.15pm, marching to Katharine Street for the wreath-laying ceremony at 12.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to lay a wreath – those who wish to do so should gather outside The Spread Eagle pub on Katharine Street at 12.20pm.

On November 13, the following road closures will be in place from 10.30am until 2pm:

Katharine Street and High Street (from High Street at the junction with Scarbrook Road to Katharine Street junction with Park Lane),

Fell Road,

Mint Walk, and

St George’s Walk.

As a result, buses that normally use Katharine Street and Fell Road will be diverted.

