Bless you! Veteran cars to get a very warm welcome in Purley

The veteran cars and other vehicles taking part in the London to Brighton run tomorrow morning will receive an especially warm welcome when they get to Purley.

Christ Church Purley, on the Brighton Road, will be blessing the people on the Veteran Car run with a pit stop.

“A chance for them to rest their cars, top up with water and have a hot drink and sandwich,” according to Jean Loh, the church administrator.

The Purley pit stop represents a terrific opportunity for the public to view the old cars, many of them museum pieces.

The church asks that anyone driving to Purley should park in the neighbouring side streets – not on the Brighton Road or in the church car park, which is reserved on the day for their very special, veteran visitors.

