Bless you! Veteran cars to get a very warm welcome in Purley

Posted on November 5, 2022 by insidecroydon

The veteran cars and other vehicles taking part in the London to Brighton run tomorrow morning will receive an especially warm welcome when they get to Purley.

Vintage performers: there’s opportunities to view the old cars at St Andrew’s and at Christ Church Purley

Christ Church Purley, on the Brighton Road, will be blessing the people on the Veteran Car run with a pit stop.

“A chance for them to rest their cars, top up with water and have a hot drink and sandwich,” according to Jean Loh, the church administrator.

The Purley pit stop represents a terrific opportunity for the public to view the old cars, many of them museum pieces.

The church asks that anyone driving to Purley should park in the neighbouring side streets – not on the Brighton Road or in the church car park, which is reserved on the day for their very special, veteran visitors.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Church and religions, Purley and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply