Civic service to mark 6th anniversary of Croydon tram crash

Croydon will remember those who lost their lives in the Sandilands tram crash at a civic ceremony in New Addington this Wednesday, November 9.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11am at Central Parade, where a memorial was installed for those killed in the derailment.

Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith died and more than 60 others were injured when a tram left the tracks near Sandilands tram stop on November 9, 2016.

Civic dignitaries, councillors and representatives of the emergency services will lead a period of silence before inviting floral tributes to be laid at the plinth.

If you have been affected by the tram derailment there are support services available:

Sarah Hope Line provides advice and support with regard to financial assistance. The Sarah Hope Line – 0343 222 5678 – is open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday. A voicemail service operates outside of these times. You can also contact by email at SHL@tfl.gov.uk.

Croydon Talking Therapies offers a range of psychological therapies to adults 18 years and over who are registered with a Croydon GP.

