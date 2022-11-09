Union calls on Mayor Khan to intervene in TfL pension dispute

Strikes will hit London’s transport network tomorrow as Unite members at Transport for London, London Underground and Croydon Trams take action to defend their pensions, pay and jobs.

Time to act: Unite wants London Mayor Sadiq Khan to intervene in their dispute with TfL

Due to shift patterns, services could also be hit on Friday, November 11, the Unite union said this morning.

More than 1,000 Unite members will walk out in protest at plans to slash the value of their pensions and close the existing final salary scheme – measures being imposed on TfL by the Tory government as part of the Department for Transport’s bail-out for London’s transport system following covid.

Unite says, “Workers are also angry over TfL’s failure to make an acceptable pay offer to members for either 2021 or 2022, and there are concerns that TfL refuses to guarantee there will be no job cuts.”

Full support: Unite’s Sharon Graham

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said, “TfL is needlessly attacking our members’ pay and pensions, which Unite simply can’t accept.

“The workers have the full support of their union in fighting these attacks. TfL must stop behaving like a race-to-the-bottom employer and put forward an offer that is acceptable to our members.”

The strike action involves Unite members who are employed at London Underground, Compliance, Policing, Operations and Security, Victoria Coach Station, Network Management Control Centre, Croydon Trams engineering, Dial-A-Ride and Surface Operations.

Unite maintains that TfL’s pension scheme is financially viable and in credit, and that savings TfL was forced to make have already been found elsewhere.

“It is high time London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan intervened,” said Unite’s regional officer Simon McCartney.

