Yamaha Music School hits the right notes at Fairfield Halls

The Yamaha Music School based at the Fairfield Halls is to expand next spring, moving into a second space at Croydon’s major arts centre to cope with growing demand.

Suitably, from April 2023 the Yamaha lessons will also be taking place in the Arthur Davidson Suite, which takes its name from the local musician and conductor who for decades ran the very popular Saturday morning children’s concerts in the Fairfield’s Concert Hall, instilling a love for music in generations of Croydon youngsters.

The Yamaha Music Foundation was established in Tokyo in 1954. They were introduced to the Fairfield by the venue’s then arts director, Neil Chandler, as part of the revised community offering following its three-year refurbishment and they have been providing music education courses for children in their current studio, the Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Suite, since November 2019.

With high demand for the 20 keyboards, the YMS will expand and the teaching team will increase their offering to include singing, drums, guitar and flute. Further details and booking links can be found here.

The Yamaha Croydon Voices Community Choir has also been a big hit with the locals, who rehearse every Monday evening. Taster sessions are available every Monday until mid-December.

Croydon’s Yamaha Music School, the only one of its kind in London, provides lessons for more than 150 children, some as young as two years old. There are also lessons for adults, whether complete beginners or those who want to improve their musical skills.

YMS also has a partnership with the Paxton Academy primary school from Thornton Heath and other Wandle Trust schools that allows Year 4 pupils to receive weekly Yamaha keyboard lessons as part of their school curriculum.

“Offering Yamaha’s comprehensive courses to the families of Croydon and south London is a real privilege,” said Bethany Norman, the music education coordinator at Fairfield Halls.

“Our music lessons are so much more than learning an instrument. Group lessons mean that students are able to develop their social, singing and ensemble skills. The learning process, however, is really what sets us apart from a traditional music lesson.

“Our students learn by ear and therefore become much more free when playing, performing and creating music. We learn music how it is to be enjoyed, using our ears.”

Families can apply to Bethany Norman for information about places and course details: Ffh-musiceducation@bhlive.org.uk.

